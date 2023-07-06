561 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $487.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.75 and its 200-day moving average is $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.