561 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.
Adobe stock opened at $487.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.75 and its 200-day moving average is $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
