604 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

