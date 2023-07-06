AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

