Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

