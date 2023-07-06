Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

