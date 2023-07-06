Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.9 %

AGRO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

