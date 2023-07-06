Adrian M. Jones Sells 1,145,486 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

NASDAQ STER opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $179.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

