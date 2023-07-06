Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

