Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ARE opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

