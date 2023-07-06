AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 565,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.