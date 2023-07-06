Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.