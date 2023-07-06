Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of ATUS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

