AM Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

