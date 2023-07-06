AM Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.