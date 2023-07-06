AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,809,409 shares of company stock worth $67,402,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

