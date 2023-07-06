American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $198.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

