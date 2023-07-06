American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.