Analysts Offer Predictions for Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

TFC stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

