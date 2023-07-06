Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $191.68

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

