Analysts Set Expectations for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.90 million, a P/E ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$7.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.43). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of C$183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.77 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

