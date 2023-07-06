Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $14.14

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 439,171 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.