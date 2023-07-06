Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $57.36

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $85.18.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

