Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $68.11

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.