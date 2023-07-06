Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Target Price at $81.67

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSLLF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of SSLLF opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $92.05.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

