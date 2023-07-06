Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $93.73

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TROW stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

