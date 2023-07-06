Analyzing Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) & The Competition

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enghouse Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Enghouse Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enghouse Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enghouse Systems pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enghouse Systems N/A N/A 21.93 Enghouse Systems Competitors $471.22 million -$7.12 million 637.27

This table compares Enghouse Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enghouse Systems’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enghouse Systems. Enghouse Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enghouse Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A Enghouse Systems Competitors -29.18% -251.97% -6.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enghouse Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enghouse Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enghouse Systems Competitors 406 1508 3282 34 2.56

Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.65%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Enghouse Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enghouse Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enghouse Systems competitors beat Enghouse Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video. Its technologies include contact center, video collaboration, interactive voice response, outbound dialers, attendant console, agent performance optimization, business intelligence, and analytics that deployed in private cloud, multi-tenant cloud, or on-premise environments. This segment serves financial services, media businesses, telecoms, business process service providers, as well as technology and health care companies. The Asset Management Group segment offers a portfolio of software and services to cable operators, network telecommunication providers, media, transit, defense, and public safety companies. This segment's products include network infrastructure, operations support systems, and business support systems, as well as video and cloud TV solutions. This segment also provides fleet routing, dispatch, scheduling, transit e-ticketing and automated fare collection, communications, and emergency control center solutions for the transportation, government, first responders, distribution, and security sectors. Enghouse Systems Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

