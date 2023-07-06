Analyzing Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Free Report) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.59, suggesting that its share price is 559% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Elastic 0 7 11 0 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

Elastic has a consensus target price of $74.65, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elastic $1.07 billion 5.89 -$236.16 million ($2.48) -26.08

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Elastic -22.09% -46.49% -11.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elastic beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

