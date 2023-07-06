Analyzing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northrim BanCorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 1.67 $30.74 million $4.91 8.09 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.51% 13.05% 1.07% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

