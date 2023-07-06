Analyzing UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UC Asset alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Mentor Capital -5.32% -19.66% -7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UC Asset and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UC Asset and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 0.48 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Mentor Capital $7.71 million 0.09 -$470,000.00 ($0.02) -1.43

UC Asset has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mentor Capital.

Volatility & Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UC Asset beats Mentor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

(Free Report)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mentor Capital

(Free Report)

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. It seeks to invest in energy sector. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.