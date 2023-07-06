Analyzing UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get UTG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 2003 1903 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 211.97%. Given UTG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.54% 7.60% 0.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UTG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $19.78 billion $1.22 billion 53.61

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.