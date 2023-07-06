Analyzing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and WISeKey International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JOYY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.41 billion 0.98 $128.89 million $1.48 21.64 WISeKey International $23.81 million 2.76 -$27.48 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

JOYY has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for JOYY and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 1 2 0 2.67 WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 299.54%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than JOYY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 7.77% 3.72% 2.24% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JOYY beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About WISeKey International

(Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.