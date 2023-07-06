Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Analysis

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -251.43% -68.23% -55.62% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -36.78% -34.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.93 million 19.27 -$9.73 million ($0.28) -7.00 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.68) -11.69

This table compares Dyadic International and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dyadic International and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 444.03%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

(Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.