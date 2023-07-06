Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

