Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

