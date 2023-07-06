Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

