Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,366.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

