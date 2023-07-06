Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,366.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $41.00.
About Asahi Group
