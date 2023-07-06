Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

