Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
