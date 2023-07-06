Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $124.22 on Thursday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $178.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

