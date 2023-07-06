Atb Cap Markets Comments on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

