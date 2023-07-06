ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Sells $299,157.50 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ATI by 21,179.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 891,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

