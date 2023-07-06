Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $715.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $696.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.