Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 509,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

