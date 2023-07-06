Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.