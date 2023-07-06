Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

