Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 128,659 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $378,257.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

