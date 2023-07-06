AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,736 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

