AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 6,598 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

