AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $388,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $530,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

