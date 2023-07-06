AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.