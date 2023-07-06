AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of TTD opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

